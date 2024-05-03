Walk on the Wild Side with Potter Park Zoo's new club

Potter Park Zoo just launched its Wild Wanderers Club.

The club allows the community to enter the zoo for free and walk around to stay active.

Video lets you walk along with those who joined the club.

For more information, click here.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Every day from 8 am until 9 am Potter Park Zoo becomes the spot where you can get your morning walk on.

“Soak up the sights and the sounds of the zoo, read some of our zoo signage, and listen to the birds,” said communications specialist Heath Thurman.

The Wild Wanderers Club officially launched on Wednesday.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, May 2024 Wild Wanderers Club



And people from all walks of life showed up to hit the pavement.

“You'll see retirees, parents, students, working professionals,” Thurman said.

Couples holding hands and even those catching up while walking with friends.

"It’s been beautiful. So many of the animals are out and we got to see a lot of peacocks and I got to film them for my grandson,” Beth Donaldson said.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, May 2024 Wild Wanderers Club



The vibe is so relaxing that even those who just decided to take a stroll on their own feel like they are included.

“It has a community vibe, and everyone is getting active together,” said Nicole Bernard.

And the best part is there is so much walking space and different paths to switch things up.

"The longest path is about half a mile if you're trying to keep track of those things,” Thurman said.

The club is free to join.

Tianna Jenkins WSYM May 2024 Wild Wanderers Club



All you have to do is register and check in once you arrive at the zoo in the morning.

And if you can’t make it this week you have time.

"This will run daily. So every day until Labor Day,” Thurman said.

So, what are you waiting for?

Head on down and take some steps to a healthier lifestyle.

“And you get to see animals. It’s a great time,” Bernard said.

