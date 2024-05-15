Volunteers pitch in to build Lansing home during Habitat's Women Build event

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region is hosting its annual Women Build from May 13 through May 17.

Female volunteers are helping build a home for Lansing resident Carly and her children.

Watch Video to get a look at volunteers hard at work.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"Having a place they can call home that they also own will make a huge difference," said Vice President and Corporate Communications and Responsibility for Jackson National Life Insurance Company Danielle Robinson.

Power tools are on, hammers are moving, and nails are twirling, as these female volunteers from Jackson National Life Insurance Company work hard to help build this home.

"Working in the basement," Robinson said.

"Helping a crew install the support that will be needed to put in the cabinetry in the kitchen," Robinson said.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, May 2024 Habitat's Women Build 2024



It's all a part of the Habitat for Humanity Capital Region Women Build program, where women empower each other as they take on construction.

"Coming out to the building site, learning new, working together to solve problems, and working on a project that looks so intimidating for us and knowing that we can accomplish it at the end of the day," Robinson said.

And one day it will be complete and a home for this family.

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region Carly and her children. Habitat's Women Build 2024



"This house is for Carly. She is a young lady with five kids who live here in South Lansing. She's been renting for a number of years," said President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Capital Region Brent Taylor.

She qualified for the Habitat Capital Region's homeownership program, Which helps those who may have a tough time buying a home through traditional means.

And as the work continues, everyone is excited for Carly and her family to move into a space they can call their own.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, May 2024 Habitat's Women Build 2024



"When we turn the keys over to the homebuyers is really the combination of all this work. It's one of the most moving and rewarding moments of being involved with Habitat of Humanity," Taylor said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook