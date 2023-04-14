Watch Now
Village of Dimondale fills gaps with new road construction

Posted at 2:57 PM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 14:57:58-04

LANSING, Mich. — East Washington Street, between Bridge Street and the city limit, is going to be under total construction starting April 24.

The village said the construction will take a minimum of 30 days.

East Washington Street leads directly to downtown Dimondale, so if you're headed to Main Street Pizza, you may need to search for an alternate route.

