Village of Dimondale fills gaps with new road construction

LANSING, Mich. — East Washington Street, between Bridge Street and the city limit, is going to be under total construction starting April 24.

The village said the construction will take a minimum of 30 days.

East Washington Street leads directly to downtown Dimondale, so if you're headed to Main Street Pizza, you may need to search for an alternate route.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook