Unadilla Township Fire Department receives thermal imaging cameras

Delta Township Fire Department teamed up with the Gary Sinise Foundation

A tough job, is going to get easier for the Unadilla Township Fire Department getting much-needed bullard cameras.

Watch the video above to learn about Unadilla Township Fire Department getting thermal imaging cameras

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The Delta Township Fire Department teamed up with the Gary Sinise Foundation to help another fire department in need.

A tough job is now a bit easier for the Unadilla Township Fire Department. After receiving thermal imaging cameras to help them do what they do best.

"This is awesome for our township, our community, our department," Unadilla Township Fire Department Allen Beutler said. The 8-thousand dollars of funding for the cameras came from the Gary Sinise Foundation. A much-appreciated gift for department leaders.

"We're a small department, a small community, these cameras are hard for us to budget for and we're happy to have these tools to bring back to our community," Unadilla Township Fire Department Allen Beutler said.

This Friday Delta Fire Station hosted a hands-on training that let the department use the cameras in a simulated search house fire to search for for victims.

"It's a thermal energy class, the guys are going through this hands-on class where they will learn how to use a thermal energy camera," Delta Township Fire Department Training Officer Brian Hatfield said.

Hands-on training and a new tool to fight fires back home.

"We're excited to be here and thankful for the opportunity," Unadilla Township Fire Department Allen Beutler said.

