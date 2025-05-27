Two people arrested for weapon complaints at Lansing school

LANSING, Mich — Two people have been arrested for weapons complaints at Everett High School.

At around 12:30 p.m., Lansing Police Officers were sent to Everett High School for reports of a fight involving a knife outside the school.

When they were on their way to the school, police say they received additional information that a person carrying a gun was running behind the school.

According to LPD, they were unable to locate anyone in that area, and instead, Lansing School District officials found a gun on a 17-year-old boy.

Police say they arrested the teenager and seized the weapon.

For the initial complaint, Lansing Police say they arrested a 50-year-old woman the 1800 block of Osband Ave. who had been involved in the fight.

Both the 17-year-old boy and the 50-year-old woman have been charged with weapon-related offenses.

