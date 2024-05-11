Two decades later, MHSAA is adding two new sports to sponsor for the 2025-2026 season

MHSAA added two new sports to their 2025-2026 calendar.

Across our neighborhoods, club teams have been formed for years, making it easier for MHSAA to agree to sponsor the sports.

It's been over two decades since MHSAA added any sports for sponsorship.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood news reporter, Sarah Poulos. The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced major changes to Michigan high school sports. I spoke with MHSAA's communications director, Geoff Kimmerly, to learn about the highlights.

"We've added girls' field hockey in the fall and boys' volleyball in the spring."

For the first time in two decades, MHSAA has added these two new sports for sponsorship because Kimmerly says schools have been asking for years, and many already have club teams set in stone.

"Those are sports that had teams in place already at a number of schools, so we will add them to our lineup, plan their championships, and go from there."

When I asked whether or not these new sports will take away from the current sports, Kimmerly said.

"It's the bigger schools that have enough athletes that will potentially fill another team."

The other major change the MHSAA announced was the change to the winter sports calendar.

"The calendar has been shifted and shortened so that winter will end one week earlier."

This change will not affect the number of games played during the season, but rather prevent students and faculty from spring break conflicts.

"We moved our finals from 5 weeks to 4 weeks in the winter. We've moved boys basketball permanently to the third week to finish girls basketball the fourth week."

MHSAA also wanted to change the schedule in regards to conflicts with facilities. Kimmerly said with a potential women's NCAA tournament at Breslin, there is no arena for boys basketball to play.

"All of these things combined make this a decision people have supported. In the school world and we think people will support outside of it as well."

You can expect to see these changes starting the 2025-2026 season. In Holt I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News."

