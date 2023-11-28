This Holt nonprofit is prepping a semi truck worth of toys for kids this Christmas

Giving Tuesday is here and local nonprofits are relying on community support as they prepare for the holiday season

Give-A-Kid Projects in Holt is prepping a semi truck worth of toys and clothes for Holt children

Watch to learn more about Give-A-Kid Projects and how you can help

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Today is Giving Tuesday, and Give-a-kid-projects here in Holt is making sure every kid has a level playing field, in the classroom, on the field and during the holiday season.

"We do what we can to help those that, you know, could use a helping hand up into the world," said Sandy Wrigglesworth

Wrigglesworth has been offering that helping hand for many years, in many ways. The former fourth grade teacher in Holt is now on the Give-A-Kid projects board.

"This was huge last year, almost every teenage girl wanted those lights for their bedroom," said Wriggelsworth.

And she's helping children of all ages.

"This is sorted, all brand new clothing that are for children that we are packing for because everybody gets pajamas, underwear, uh and an outfit for sure," said Wrigglesworth.

The Holiday season is this neighborhood non-profits busiest time of the year, and each Christmas they give away a semi-trucks worth of clothes and toys.

"We are gearing up for it, we have well over 500 children already signed up and more are coming today, as a matter of fact to sign up," said Wrigglesworth.

All made possible, by generous neighbors and business owners, on days like Giving Tuesday.

"Giving Tuesday is important for all non-profits, because we rely on the community to help us with what we do! You can certainly give to Give-a-kid and you will know that your money is well spent and that you'll be putting a smile on a child's face on Christmas morning," said Wriggelsworth.

To sign-up for Give-A-Kid a Christmas or to donate click here.

