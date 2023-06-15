This could be why your lawns are looking yellow this summer in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — Mid-Michigan just got hit with a little bit of rain following a dry spell that has left some lawns in despair, but we are looking at another dry spell.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, most grasses planted on our lawns and farms are considered to be cool season grasses.

And these types of grasses thrive best in 60-70 degree weather, which is why yellow patches could be popping up on your lawn or in your gardens.

Cool season grasses need at least a half inch of rainfall per week when temperatures rise above 80 degrees.The best way to monitor if your grasses are getting enough water is with a rain gauge.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook