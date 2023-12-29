These Southside parents planned a heart warming surprise before their hearing impaired daughter's surgery

A family is adjusting to life in America after their move from Mexico and teaching their hearing impaired children sign language

Their oldest daughter Ailin hearing recently declined so she'll a cochlear implant to keep up in school

Watch to see a heart warming surprise

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Holt neighborhood reporter here at this neighborhood home where this family is preparing for their child to experience sensation of sound and a special Holiday visitor....

"Totally new world for them and the family," said translator Barbara Foy.

Karina Excalona and her husband moved from Mexico to Mid-Michigan a year ago. It's a big change and one made more difficult when you have to learn a new language and teach your children sign language.

"And it's kind of like a bridge to get them to communicate better," said Foy.

Excalona's oldest daughter Ailin and her siblings are first generation Americans and the first generation in this family to experience hearing loss in both ears. Ailin's hearing has gotten worse, and she's booked for surgery.

"She lost a bit of her hearing recently and she's really having some difficulty in school because of that and so they're hoping that after this uhm her hearing will improve and she'll start doing better at school," said Foy.

Her brother got the same surgery when he was just a year old and Excalona says they noticed an immediate difference.. but that hasn't exactly calmed the nerves for young Ailin.

"She doesn't know what to expect and so they're just trying to be as helpful and as encouraging as possible," said Foy.

So, Excalona recruited a visitor from the north pole to help. Turns out, Excalona's first translator is one of Santa's helpers. and was able to help guide his sleigh to this neighborhood family. A special memory that these children will never forget.

