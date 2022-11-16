Therapy dogs bring smiles to kids at Holt Public Library

LANSING, Mich. — Dogs are commonly known as man’s best friend, but what if I told you they can also help kids learn how to read.

Holt Public Library’s Read to a Dog program is helping students gain confidence while reading.

“It’s been really good for a lot of the kids, a lot of them enjoy being able to just sit down and read whatever they want to read,” said head librarian Karon Walter.

However, it is not only the kids who enjoy reading to the dogs, but the dogs like to listen. Therapy dog owner Gayle Yarich has been bringing her dogs to the program and says her collies love the kids and look forward to their monthly trip to the library.

“They just have a blast I think, there is just a level of comfort and there is research spending time with a dog lowers blood pressure and anxiety,” said Yarich.

The Holt Public Library hosts their read to a dog program once a month, their next program will be Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to noon.

