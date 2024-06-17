Watch Now
The Village Lansing holds a Father's Day Peace Picnic at Wainwright Park

On Fathers Day, The Village Lansing held a Peace Picnic celebrating fathers and bringing the community together.
Posted at 10:35 PM, Jun 16, 2024
  • The Village Lansing held a Father's Day celebration at Wainwright Park.
  • The Peace Picnic featured a BBQ, Bounce House, fun activities, and a peaceful environment for its fourth year.
  • Watch the video above to see what Father's Day means to The Village Lansing's Co-Founder Michael Lynn Jr and his son.

Father's Day was in full swing across our neighborhoods on Sunday, including this celebration at Wainwright Park.
“I like to bring the community out and show the kids how to interact with each other the right way”.

Meat on the grill at the Fathers Day celebration

The Peace Picnic featured a BBQ, Bounce House, fun activities, and a peaceful environment for everyone to celebrate their fathers. Michael Lynn Jr, Co-founder of the village Lansing touched on what his father meant to him.

“It means everything, My dad raised me, he was my best friend growing up”.

And for his son, Michael Lynn the third, it was a similar praise.

"Everything, I mean I’m the third, so I’m the third of our name, He’s everything he’s why I am who I am”

This was the peace picnic's fourth year and for Lynn Jr., it has meant a lot for him.

“Well about four years ago, they told us we couldn't do this, people said it was too violent of a neighborhood, so we decided we’d come out here and start off the summer for Father's Day and do a peace picnic to show the city and the people in this neighborhood that it can be done."

Family at the Celebration

Celebrations like these are a reminder of the invaluable role fathers play in shaping our lives and community around us.

