The medical, recreational usage of marijuana is still a subject of debate in Lansing on 4/20

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday, April 20, many Michiganders will buy marijuana, some for recreational use and others for medical purposes.

Last April, over $190 million worth of cannabis was sold in Michigan for both recreational and medical purposes, according to Michigan.gov.

Jeff Hank, CEO of Edgewood Wellness in Holt, talked about his passion to treat people with cannabis.

"People come in for pain, there's cancer patients, there's people with arthritis, there's people with PTSD, all sort of conditions," said Hank.

Hank believes marijuana and it's different variations can help relieve those symptoms.

"CBN is becoming much more popular this often helps people with sleep," Hank said. "It doesn't get you high, which is often associated with THC. You see a lot of athletes using these different CBD's products and also just people with pain and arthritis."

However, the benefits don't come without concern, especially for former law enforcement officer Don Bailey.

"It evolved into recreational, which was the goal all along, and they stated that very early on. They were going to use medical as a red herring and then move on into recreational," said Bailey.

Bailey says the line between treatment and abuse can become blurry for some, especially for teenagers that use the drug illegally and do not realize the potency of the drug and end up in the hospital.

"When you start abusing your prescription medication for recreation, that's abuse, and today on 4/20, we are celebrating the misuse of our medicine," Bailey said.

However, Hank says that ignores many of the steps that the state has put in place.

"Quality control is there that we may not have had 10 years ago for example," said Hank.

Hank also says those with concerns should do research or come to Edgewood Wellness where a staff member can explain the different canabinoids and their effects.

