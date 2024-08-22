The end of an era; After decades of involvement in the community, Holt Picture Lady says goodbye

Michele Hoffman, the Picture Lady, has impacted the entire community both in photographs and in lives.

Kids who couldn't afford pictures got them for free while she was in charge.

Video shows Hoffman, talking about the last 41 years and how she feels about leaving.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

An end of an era and, with a flash, the beginning of a new one. Kids in school had free photographs for decades, and now people in our neighborhoods want to know if that will continue.

"I'm the picture lady, at least that's what they've always called me," said Michele Hoffman.

The face behind the camera.

"I'm not sure most people know my name’s Michele."

Michele Hoffman... who knew what she wanted to do from a very young age.

"My grandfather put a camera in my hand when I was 5."

It just clicked.

Ever since then,

"I freeze time."

Her first-ever gig, she got her shot with Holt.

"That was 41 years ago."

For decades, Hoffman has taken pictures for Holt sports, students, families, and even Prince.

Years and years of photos for kids in need.

"A kid has worked 13 years to make it to school all the time, to graduate, and can't afford a senior picture so in the yearbook it says not pictured? No, no, that's just not going to happen."

"She's one of those people who's going to give and then look around and say how can I give more," said Missey Trudell.

But now, after 41 years, she is saying goodbye.

"It's hard on your body; otherwise, I'd still be doing it," said Hoffman.

People in our neighborhoods are feeling the impact.

"There's going to be a loss when she's not here, we are going to feel it. She's just an amazing, amazing soul," said Trudell.

"She was such a staple in the community," said Richard Harris.

Hoffman is now passing the camera to someone she used to photograph, who is following her lead.

"There's probably not a refrigerator in Lansing that doesn't have her picture on it," said Harris.

Richard Harris from Alexander Martin Imagery says they will continue to provide photos to kids in need while also bringing a different style to Holt.

"We are actually working on a sponsorship program where people can donate and get involved and make sure that every kid gets a great photo," said Harris.

Harris says it’s an honor to take the reins.

"The real payment that comes from this job is making those kids feel great."

For Hoffman, she will miss the community but will hold on to the years, the memories, and what’s behind the lens.

As the picture lady.

"I've got 'em all archived, 41 years, that's a lot of photos," said Hoffman.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook