Teen assaulted with weapon by woman in Delhi Township

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich — A 16-year-old is in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted Wednesday morning in Delhi Township, according to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

WATCH: Here's what happens when you call 911 Here's what happens when you call 911

Deputies say they responded to reports of an assault in the 4000 block of W. Holt Road in Delhi Township around 8:40 a.m.

According to deputies, a 20-year-old woman illegally entered the residence, assaulted a 16-year-old girl with a weapon and fled the scene.

The teenager is being treated at a local hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Ingham County Sheriff's Deputies, this was an isolated, targeted incident, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Deputies say they are unable to release any other details at this time - stay tuned to FOX47 News as we learn more.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Brandon Doerr at 517-676-8251.