Summerlands Brewing Company in Holt is opening it's doors this Friday

Summerlands Brewing Company is opening this Friday at noon after years of planning.

The new resturant will bring more people into Downtown Holt and offer a rotating menu.

Video shows owners talking about how this dream has become their reality and the challenges they faced since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A new restaurant is getting ready to welcome the same neighbors who have had to see others shut their doors.

"Over the last 14 years," said Summerlands co-owner.

Brian Hunt and Joe Prevo had a dream, this week that dream becomes a reality, opening Summerlands Brewing Company just off Cedar Street in Holt.

"Our little hobby grew bigger and bigger and now we're standing in our own building," said Joe Prevo.

But that wasn't the original plan,

"We started looking into the possibility, hey, maybe we could open a brewery, and started developing that out, and then... COVID," said Brian Hunt.

"It's taken some time, it's been challenging," Prevo said.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation's Director of Small Business Services said those challenges aren't unique.

She said since the pandemic, small businesses in Michigan faced financial strain, cash flow issues, and sector challenges related to supply chain.

"Just overall there was uncertainty in the market," said Suzanne Perreault. "There's really a sense of optimism in starting a new business right now, of course small business resiliency is well represented of Michigan companies."

COVID set Hunt and Prevo back, but now they are ready to open and bring something new to downtown Holt.

"It's nervous, it's exciting, we really think people are going to love the place," said Hunt.

Starting this Friday, they will be opening their doors at noon.

