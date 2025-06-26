Stadium District Passport series offers Lansing residents chance to explore downtown businesses and win prizes

LANSING, Mich. — Stadium District Passport series offers a chance to explore downtown Lansing and win prizes

The Stadium District Passport series is giving Lansing residents and visitors a chance to explore downtown while competing for prizes.

The passport program encourages people to visit three different locations in downtown Lansing.

Participants who complete all activities can enter a drawing for a gift basket.

The series runs during the Fourth of July period, coinciding with Lugnuts games and fireworks displays.

The program aims to highlight "hidden pockets" of the downtown area that visitors might otherwise miss.

The Stadium District Passport series follows a simple four-step process: pick up a passport card, complete activities at designated locations, turn in your completed card, and enter for a chance to win prizes.

I spoke with Ashley Brzezinski, the director of marketing at Gillespi Group, about the purpose behind the passport program.

"The passport series, what it's meant to do is there's a lot of hidden pockets down here that people don't know about, or if you're coming down for a Lugnuts game, you don't really know the surrounding area if you're not from the surrounding area. Our goal with the passport series is to show those different spaces both here in the stadium district and connect over to Downtown, which is across the bridge," Brzezinski said.

The passport series features three key locations in the Lansing area that participants must visit.

"These first two weeks, Lansing Brewing Company, you come, and you can buy a drink or an appetizer, and you can get your card punched. It's also the Lugnuts game, so it's a great stretch cause these two weeks include the Fourth of July which is one of their biggest times down here, and the fireworks are beautiful," Brzezinski said.

"Then the third place is the Peanut Shop, which is on the downtown Lansing strip, and stopping in there and grabbing a treat and stamping your card as well. And when you complete that card, you give it to Lansing Brewing Company, and they will give it to us, and we'll enter you into a drawing for a gift basket," Brzezinski said.

Brzezinski wants Lansing neighbors to explore what downtown has to offer, and Lansing Brewing Company manager Jeremy McKowen expressed his appreciation for the program.

"This is one of those programs that I think highlights a lot of different things. You can make a day of it; you can make an evening of it," McKowen said.

When asked about advice for residents looking to experience more of Lansing, McKowen suggested: "A great place to start is our Stadium District Passport series. It really gets you out there, and while you're at those places, look around a little bit or ask the shop owners what's another store I could visit to support, what's your favorite place to go, what's your favorite thing to do."

For more information on the Stadium District Passport series, visit thestadiumdistrict.com

