Southside Lansing and Holt Rotary served up $225,000 for Holt, Lansing, and Everett seniors

Thursday the South side Lansing and Holt Rotary Club hosted their 15th annual Celebrity Server Lunch, and reached $225,000 raised in total for Holt, Lansing, and Everett Seniors.
Posted at 7:36 PM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 19:36:08-04

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday, March 23, the Southside Lansing and Holt Rotary Club hosted their 15th annual Celebrity Server Lunch, reaching $225,000 raised in total for Holt, Lansing, and Everett Seniors.

Two of the celebrity servers included FOX 47 Neighborhood Reporters Hannah McIlree and Larry Wallace.

The lunch included a two course meal courtesy of Texas Roadhouse and customers had the opportunity to join a raffle of various gift baskets donated by Holt and Lansing businesses.

