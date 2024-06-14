Sinkhole Repair: Holt Road will be completely closed between Walnut Street and Cedar Street

Video shows sinkhole repair on Holt Road.

The Ingham County Drain Commissioner tells me what neighbors can expect from the project.

Neighbors who live close by tell me how their commute to work has changed.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Take a look at this... I'm your neighborhood reporter Sarah Poulos here on Holt Rd where emergency road work has started to fix a sinkhole. Neighbors tell me it's adding some time to their morning commutes...

"The road caved in basically."

An unwelcome surprise for the morning commute...

"Coming into work today I didn't know it was there and I had to turn around and come back around, it's a sinkhole?"

Officials say... yes...

"There's a leak somewhere under there which is causing what we call a blowhole."

Thursday the Ingham County Drain Commissioner Patrick E. Lindemann closed Holt Rd between Walnut St and Cedar St, working alongside the Ingham County Road Department and Delhi Charter Township...

Officials say it's necessary to repair an underground utility failure, for whatever it may be.

"We have to figure out where the water came from."

Lindemann said it's hard to tell what the infrastructure looks like when it's underground and constant monitoring is important in catching things like this early.

"It makes it very difficult for us to keep track of what needs to be fixed and what doesn't. Hence, what you have out here today."

Until the problem is solved, Elm Street, Maple Street, and Walnut Street remain open to local traffic to and from Holt Road.

Neighbors said the usual traffic rush after the 9-5 workday adds extra time when she delivers pizza, but now with the road closed it could be longer...

"You know, 5, 5:30 around there. It's worse now."

Lindemann tells me the length of the closure is to be determined as they need to find the problem, he says it may take up to a week. In Holt, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

