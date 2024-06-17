Severe Storm Disrupts Power Supply, Local Flower Shop in Holt Feels the Impact

Video shows a local flower shop just hours after the power turned back on.

Consumers Energy said that over 30,000 people and businesses lost their power after the thunderstorm Sunday evening.

Consumers acted fast, allowing businesses to stay open.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Holt Neighborhood News Reporter Sarah Poulos, outside Olive and Ivy in Holt, where overnight storms changed the morning routine for this local florist.

Warmer weather brings a change in the seasons to Olive and Ivy.

"We moved everything on Friday to the front because it was getting warmer out and our back cooler started malfunctioning a bit."

But what she didn't expect was what happened when she came to work Monday morning...

A storm had caused a power outage that shut off the vital front cooler.

"It wasn't too bad, but if it gets too hot in there, then it can cause a greenhouse effect."

Powers said she had to throw out some arrangements from the weekend, but on a day above 90 degrees, it could have been worse.

She's grateful that Consumers Energy was quick to solve the outage.

"All of our flowers would have been gone, especially with the heat right now, there's no way to even keep this area cool. So, we would've lost everything."

Officials at Consumers say they'll continue to be at it until all of our neighbors are back online...

"We have over 160 crews that work around the state, and they really work around the clock until we get power back to everybody."

And back at Olive and Ivy...

Powers says the power is on, the store is open, and the flowers are alive and well...

"Luckily our next shipment comes tomorrow."

In Holt, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

