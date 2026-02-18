Religious congregations offer acts of service ahead of 40-day Lenten season

HOLT, Mich — Local churches are helping neighbors prepare for Lent by offering free gas and other acts of generosity across the community.

More than 100 neighbors received $10 worth of free gas from local Methodist churches at a Holt gas station as the Lenten season begins.

The Catholic Diocese of Lansing emphasizes almsgiving as one of three core Lenten disciplines alongside prayer and fasting, encouraging congregants to address both physical and spiritual poverty.

Churches across denominations are finding various ways to serve their community during the 40-day Lenten period leading up to Easter, demonstrating generosity and faith in action



More than 100 people lined up at USA 2 Go in Holt Tuesday afternoon to receive $10 worth of free gas, courtesy of local Methodist churches working together as the Lenten season approaches.

"It's wonderful that they're giving back," one neighbor said.

Andy Hahn, a volunteer at the gas station, said the initiative reflects the spirit of Lent.

"Spending that time focusing on people, focusing on love and joy, and happiness, and giving some thanks to the lord," Hahn said.

The Methodist churches' gas giveaway represents just one way local congregations are practicing generosity during the 40-day period leading up to Easter.

At the Catholic Diocese of Lansing, officials emphasize almsgiving as a core component of Lent alongside prayer and fasting.

"Throughout these forty days, we take up these disciplines that Jesus gave us. Prayer, fasting, and almsgiving," said Jeremy Priest, director of worship for the diocese.

Priest explained that almsgiving extends beyond addressing physical poverty to include spiritual needs as well.

"We're called to do this during lent in a myriad of ways. Not simply to see just physical poverty as the way to do this, but also physical and spiritual poverty," Priest said.

He says that he practices this principle with his wife by providing resources to mothers facing difficult pregnancies or struggling to care for their children.

"Moms who are having a difficult pregnancy or even have children and are having a difficult time," Priest said.

Regardless of denomination, local churches are finding various ways to serve their neighbors during the Lenten season.

"For the glory of god and the salvation of souls," Priest said.

The community response has been overwhelmingly positive, with volunteers noting the lasting impact of these acts of service.

"It changes lives these days," Hahn said.

