Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDelhi Twp - Holt - Dimondale - Southside Lansing

Actions

Protect your car from break-ins! Ingham County Sheriff's Office's list to tell you how

Recently, the Ingham County Sheriff's Department has a list of thing you can do to protect your car.
Posted at 2:49 PM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 14:49:18-04

LANSING, Mich. — In the last few you weeks, I have noticed an uptick of Facebook posts from Holt residents sharing that their car has been broken into.

Recently, the Ingham County Sheriff's Office has a list of thing you can do to protect your car.

First things first, make sure your windows are closed and your doors are locked. If you keep valuables in your car, make sure you put them out of sight or locked in your trunk.

And when parking outside, especially in apartment parking lots, park in a well-lit area. If you park in the driveway of your home, park in sight of a doorbell camera.

Last but not least, learn how to install or activate your cars anti-theft system.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Hannah McIlree

5:13 PM, Nov 14, 2022

Holt, Diamondale, Delhi Township

Neighborhood Reporter

Hannah McIlree

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter