Protect your car from break-ins! Ingham County Sheriff's Office's list to tell you how

LANSING, Mich. — In the last few you weeks, I have noticed an uptick of Facebook posts from Holt residents sharing that their car has been broken into.

Recently, the Ingham County Sheriff's Office has a list of thing you can do to protect your car.

First things first, make sure your windows are closed and your doors are locked. If you keep valuables in your car, make sure you put them out of sight or locked in your trunk.

And when parking outside, especially in apartment parking lots, park in a well-lit area. If you park in the driveway of your home, park in sight of a doorbell camera.

Last but not least, learn how to install or activate your cars anti-theft system.

