LANSING, Mich. — Potter Park Zoo is holding a special event next week with a few perks to those who attend, the zoo tells us.

Zoo Days is scheduled to take place Tuesday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. During that period, parking is free and admission is only $2, according to Potter Park Zoo.

We’re told other event features include giveaways, take-home activities and a complimentary popsicle.