Police have a suspect in custody in connection to a deadly shooting in South Lansing

LANSING, Mich — An update to a deadly shooting in South Lansing that left a 45-year-old man dead.
The Lansing Police Department identifies the victim as Christopher Bonilla Sr., a 45-year-old Lansing resident.
Police also have a 36-year-old man in custody in connection to Bonilla's death. The suspect is awaiting formal charges from the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office.
On Sunday police received reports of a possible shooting in the 5900 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue.
Upon arriving on scene police say they found Bonilla injured by a gunshot wound.
The Lansing Fire Department provided medical assistance before transporting Bonilla to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
