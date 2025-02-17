Police have a suspect in custody in connection to a deadly shooting in South Lansing

LANSING, Mich — An update to a deadly shooting in South Lansing that left a 45-year-old man dead.

The Lansing Police Department identifies the victim as Christopher Bonilla Sr., a 45-year-old Lansing resident.

Police also have a 36-year-old man in custody in connection to Bonilla's death. The suspect is awaiting formal charges from the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office.

On Sunday police received reports of a possible shooting in the 5900 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue.

Upon arriving on scene police say they found Bonilla injured by a gunshot wound.

The Lansing Fire Department provided medical assistance before transporting Bonilla to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook