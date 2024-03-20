Poison Prevention Week: Keeping your pets safe

Video shows staff from Pennsylvania Veterinary Care in Lansing.

They spoke about ways to keep pets safe from accidental poisoning.

Dangers for pets include certain plants, chemicals, and medications.

The third week of March is National Poison Prevention Week, and it's not just for humans. I talked with the staff at Pennsylvania Veterinary Care in Lansing, who showed me ways to keep pets safe from accidental poisoning.

"The classic example is someone calls, I think my dog ate something and what do I do."

Questions that come to licensed veterinarian technician, Kayla Cecil, and veterinarian, Dr. Samantha Kaplan-Cooley.

"Big ones we see are both prescription and over-the-counter meds. So acetaminophen, ibuprofen," said Kayla Cecil.

Dr. Samantha Kaplan-Cooley added, "Human anti-inflammatories should never be given to your pets."

Experts say this week can also be a good time to look at your plants.

The staff says lilies, snake plants, and holiday plants like poinsettias and mistletoe can all be dangerous for your cats, and can lead to some major issues.

"Vomitting, diarrehea, drooling, panting, just general signs of discomfort," said Cecil.

They say vet visits often increase during the holidays, and Easter is no exception.

"With your Easter baskets too, a lot of candy contains an ingredient called xylitol which is a big one you want to look out for," said Cecil. "It's in a lot of gum, sugar-free candy, and also now some peanut butter."

And if you think your pet has been poisoned, it's important to let your vet know and decide what to do next.

"Just having as much information as you can about what it is, how much they ate, do you know what time it is," said Cecil. "Even if you have the packaging of whatever they ate, to bring that in to your veterinarian is awesome."

The staff at Pennsylvania Veterinary Care say you should always call your vet before taking action yourself, such as inducing vomiting, as that can potentially be more dangerous for your animal.

