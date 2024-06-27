Picnic for Pride: Mason's Equity Taskforce is holding its annual pride picnic this Sunday

Video gives details on the Equity Taskforce's annual pride picnic this Sunday.

Neighbors share what is important to them and why it is a big deal that it is happening.

The picnic will be held on Sunday, June 30, at Haze Park.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

It's a typical day in Mason, but it won’t be so typical this Sunday... I'm your neighborhood news reporter Sarah Poulos, and in just days, these streets will be filled with pride...

Kelly Hannon stopped by for a coffee Wednesday, for a second to breathe.

"Busy is the word of the day," said Hannon.

After spending months planning with the Equity Taskforce.

"I’ve been with them since the beginning," said Hannon.

For the annual Pride Picnic.

"It’s so busy. So many people showing up and you're pulled every which way, but it’s a wonderful thing to be needed like that. Seeing other people meeting other people’s needs," Hannon said.

Hannon says it’s the community that makes it worth every minute.

"We’re happy to be a voice for people," she said.

To celebrate the end of Pride Month.

Neighbor Adrianna Krysiak says that it means so much that this is happening in her hometown.

"I think it’s really important to have representation like that," said Krysiak.

Hannon tells me the Pride Picnic is on Sunday, June 30th from 1 to 3 PM at Haze Park.

"It has grown each year and it’s really been fun to see the love and the families come out and be comfortable," said Hannon.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook