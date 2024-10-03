Over a dozen cars broken into in Holt

Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth says they are actively seeking who is responsible for the crimes.

According to neighbors, about 20 cars were hit.

Video shows camera footage of one break-in provided by a neighbor in Holt.



Just off Hydra Dr. and MacMillan Way in Holt, neighbors faced car break-ins.

"The car was ransacked, there was all sorts of stuff out of place," said one neighbor.

One neighbor, Cori, says her car was broken into early Tuesday morning.

"Very unusual. All the coins were gone, and he took our son's snacks," said Cori.

But she wasn’t the only one. Neighbors say more than 20 cars were broken into, including Victoria Crenshaw, who I spoke to off-camera.

This video is from a security camera around 6:30 a.m. The video appears to show two people approach the car, open the door, and go through a bag on the front seat. Crenshaw says they mainly took loose change.

"We're trying to investigate to see who's responsible," said Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth.

Wriggelsworth says they’re responsible for allegedly smashing windows and stealing items from the vehicles.

"We do know they will look in your windows and if they see something that they want that is of value, that's when they will smash your window out quick," said Wriggeslworth.

Wriggelsworth advises neighbors to lock their cars and to not leave valuables inside, to help prevent break-ins while his deputies continue to investigate.

"We just haven't been at the right place at the right time. We will continue to work these cases and hold whoever's responsible, accountable," said Wriggelsworth.

For Cori, she says now she will be extra cautious.

"We just can't put valuables in our car, and I would hate to have a smashed window. That's my worst fear," said Cori.

Wriggelsworth says if anyone has information, they should contact the Delhi Township Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

(517) 694-0045

