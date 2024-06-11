Over 100 Comments: Holt Teacher took to Facebook to connect with former students before retiring

Video shows notes and comments on Facebook from former students of Holt Teacher, Mrs. Peterson.

Past students shared her impact within the district and how she molded them into who they are today.

After teaching for 32 years and coaching Holt's science olympiad, Mrs. Peterson is retiring.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Every year, students and staff in our neighborhoods bid farewell as the school year ends. I'm your Holt neighborhood news reporter Sarah Poulos, here in Holt where one teacher is closing her classroom door for the last time... but not without a special goodbye from students throughout the years...

"I think I've taught around 6,000 students."

For the last 32 years...

"I just want to thank the community and thank the district because it really has been an amazing chunk of time."

Heather Peterson has dedicated her life to the Holt community...

"She is just such a staple."

Through teaching science classes and coaching Science Olympiad at Holt High School.

"The best moments are when the kids figure it out and you hear that, 'Ohhh I get it.'"

Earlier this month, Peterson took to the Holt Community Facebook page to connect with former students that brought back memories...

"Just really wanted, kind of wanted people to know, but really I like to hear those stories."

Hundreds shared their stories...

"I have a couple of students that I have right now that I had their parents in my first years of teaching, so it's kind of nice to have a nice bookend like that too."

One student has become Peterson's colleague...

"She took the time to give us her passion so we could find it in ourselves."

Another, Ashley, met with me from across the country to tell me Peterson's the reason she chose to go to Lyman Briggs at Michigan State University...

"I was a huge science nerd, so I took all of the classes, and she was really the only one to push me forward."

"I still remember that she was so over the moon happy to hear that I was going there."

Looking back on the years, Peterson said the part that makes closing the classroom door for the last time hard is the kids...

"I'm going to miss the kids for sure, they're really awesome. And this staff. Holt High School and Holt Public Schools have been amazing and we have a great administration, and the community. The good news is I'm still going to be here, but I'm definitely going to miss the kids."

If you or anyone you know had Mrs. Peterson as a teacher, I've linked the Facebook post on our website at fox47news.com so you too, can share a memory. In Holt, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fgroups%2F223495871434011%2F&psig=AOvVaw0uf8jWS56INLE1dZ5pve-j&ust=1718136094756000&source=images&cd=vfe&opi=89978449&ved=0CAcQrpoMahcKEwjozLLu6dGGAxUAAAAAHQAAAAAQBA

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook