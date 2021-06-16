Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning

items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
police lights
Police sirens
Posted at 6:40 AM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 06:40:32-04

LANSING, Mich. — A shooting early Wednesday morning leaves one person dead.

According to a press release, Lansing Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:42 a.m. in the 2900 block of East Jolly road.

When officers arrived, they located a male with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

No arrest has been made, and Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are investigating.

If anyone has information, they should contact the Lansing Police Department at (517)-483-4600, Detective Ellen Larson at (517)-483-6817, Crime Stoppers at (517)-483-7867, or send a message to the Lansing Police Departments Facebook page.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

larry wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy