One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday morning

LANSING, Mich. — A shooting early Wednesday morning leaves one person dead.

According to a press release, Lansing Police responded to a report of shots fired around 12:42 a.m. in the 2900 block of East Jolly road.

When officers arrived, they located a male with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

No arrest has been made, and Lansing Police Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are investigating.

If anyone has information, they should contact the Lansing Police Department at (517)-483-4600, Detective Ellen Larson at (517)-483-6817, Crime Stoppers at (517)-483-7867, or send a message to the Lansing Police Departments Facebook page.

