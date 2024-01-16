One Holt couple is braving Michigan's frigid winter from their truck

After being priced out of their Holt apartment due to rent increases Joanna Patton and Brian Rodriguez have lived between the Red Roof Inn and their truck

This week Mid-Michigan will experience below freezing temperatures every day leave this couple to brave the frigid elements from their truck

Watch to learn more about this couple and their fight to stay warm

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Joanna Patton and Brian Rodriguez are like thousands of mid-Michigan neighbors battling these frigid cold conditions. But, unlike most people, they'll be braving the elements without the comforts of home.

"We can't go on much longer I don't know what to do I, my toes right now are about to fall off," said Patton.

Brian and his wife Joanna ended up here after being priced out of their Holt apartment, due to rent increases. They say living between the Red Roof Inn and their truck has taken a toll on Joanna's health, she relies on an oxygen nebulizer.

"It stays charged for two hours we charge it either at the library or wherever we can plug in," said Patton.

Patton also spent time in Sparrow hospital due to complications from living in their truck.

"It looks like today we're going to the library to keep her machine charged and so she has a place to plug in her nebulizer and keep on living and after after the library closes its off to our laundromat," said Rodriquez.

The couple utilizes public buildings to preserve gas and charge Patton's nebulizer. And they say one neighborhood laundromat has allowed the to warm up and us their restrooms.

"At least they have dryers going there keeps the place warm!" said Patton.

But, at night they're back in their truck trying to catch some sleep in this frigid Michigan winter. I wanted to learn more about where neighbors like Brian and Joanna can go. Delhi Charter Township officials say "We're not aware of any warming centers being provided by Delhi Township." The closest warming center is provided by Mason Community Services and executive director Linda Hughson says it's welcome to all.

"We have two phone numbers they can call and if they need to come and get warmed up or charged up because they lost power we can make that happen at our building," said Hughson.

Joanna and Brian know about these services, but won't leave their cat chaos behind out in the cold.

