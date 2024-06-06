NOW HIRING: Holt Schools hold a job fair to fill gaps in various positions

Video shows neighbors applying for jobs at the Holt Junior High School.

Superintendent Dr. David Hornak shares why they held the event and the opportunities that are available.

Michigan State University highlights a study finding a teacher shortage across Michigan.

A study in our neighborhoods shows teacher shortages across several school districts. I'm your Holt neighborhood news reporter, Sarah Poulos, here in Holt where school leaders took the initiative to try and fill gaps with a job fair.

"Our needs change almost daily, so we are hiring, and unfortunately are losing at times."

It's a challenging time in education.

With recruitment and retention, it is a difficult test.

"Whether they are leaving to go to a neighboring district or leaving the state of Michigan."

Those feelings are backed by a recent study from Michigan State University.

It found that there is a limited supply of science and special education teachers that has continued to decline since 2012 and during the COVID pandemic alone, all teaching positions reached decade lows.

"We need additional support and I know we have people out there that are willing to join our team."

Neighbor Leah Fraser might be one of them.

She came out to Holt Junior High School Wednesday to inquire about job openings.

"I'm currently a stay-at-home mom, and I need something that works with daycare and stuff like that, and this job is offering a part-time job."

Public school leaders had held a job fair several years ago and they thought it was a nice way to bring the community together, as faculty can conduct interviews right when they meet neighbors.

"We have part-time jobs available, we have full-time jobs available, we have you know if you want to work before school and after school, we can do that. If you want to work before school, during lunch, and after school, we can figure that out as well."

If you missed the job fair, I've attached the link for job opportunities on our website at fox47news.com. In Holt, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

https://jobs.redroverk12.com/org/holtpublicschools

