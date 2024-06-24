Nonprofit in Holt Helps Families with School Supplies

Video shows school supplies and backpack donations ready to be prepared for kids who meet the income requirements.

A neighbor who has donated the last twenty years tells me why it is crucial to give back.

Give-A-Kid President tells me what neighbors can do to help.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A somber statistic for families in our neighborhoods... According to the Bureau of Labor, the price for school supplies has increased almost 24% in just the past two years. I'm your Holt neighborhood news reporter, here at Give-A-Kid Projects, where one nonprofit is helping families in our neighborhood by filling backpacks and lowering the costs of heading back to school.

"No child should be going to school with at least not one outfit to wear and the supplies."

For the last 20 years...

"My parents always told us, you have more than you need, you find someone that needs it."

A neighbor in Holt has donated and volunteered at Give-A-Kid...

"That's the only way we're going to make the world better."

The nonprofit has solely relied on donations from neighbors like Ellen Weaver...

"The mothers break in tears because they could not afford to do this for their child."

Donations that bring school supplies and a brand new outfit for kids within the district, a program they call the Backpack Program.

The result... 300 backpacks every August for Holt families that meet the income requirements...

"The need has gone up and we went up almost 35-40% last year."

And with the rising cost of school supplies, leaders say kids in our neighborhoods need this more than ever.

"The cost of everything has gone up 25-30%, and to put that cost onto moms and dads who are barely making it now, that's why they come to Give-A-Kid."

You can find information on how to donate or sign up at this story on our website -- just head to fox47news.com. In Holt, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

https://www.giveakidprojects.org

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook