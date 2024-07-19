Watch Now
New signs welcome visitors to Southeast Lansing

Posted at 9:43 PM, Jul 18, 2024

LANSING, Mich. — On Thursday, Mayor Andy Schor and the Lansing EDC unveiled the new Southeast Lansing welcome signs.

The signs are placed on the North and South sides of Dunkel Rd. just west of Collins Rd., marking what they call the health and innovation corridor.

Mayor Andy Schor says these signs reflect the work being done to build up Southeast Lansing.

"When you see development like this, development leads to development. When you have a McLaren and all their employees, and you have a $600 million investment, that leads to development, and we're going to see that here in Southeast Lansing", says Mayor Andy Schor.

Residents can expect to see more projects in Southeast Lansing in the future.

