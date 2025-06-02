New nonprofit hub in south Lansing aims to strengthen nonprofit mission to community

LANSING, Mich — A new nonprofit hub on Lansing's Southside will soon house at least 10 organizations under one roof, providing easier access to services for local residents.



"At the end of the day, the biggest answer to the challenges at the federal level are local and community," said Robin Swedburg, executive director of CASA for Kids.

The facility is strategically located along a bus line, making it accessible for neighbors seeking various services in a single location.

"As a non-profit, what it provides us stability and less overhead, less administrative costs and more ability to funnel our limited resources into our work and our programming," Swedburg said.

I learned that Swedburg lost a federal government grant earlier this year that had supported her organization's programming.

But funding isn't the only resource keeping these nonprofits afloat.

"I think that volunteers, if they're out there, can help nonprofits survive these challenges," said Fern Griesbach.

Griesbach has spent seven years advocating for 13 children in Ingham County's foster care system.

"Who knows—these kids that I support might be president one day or find a cure for cancer or just be a great parent," Griesbach said.

Swedburg and other nonprofit organizations will begin moving into the hub in July, continuing their commitment to serve the community regardless of financial challenges.

"Ensuring we have long term sustainability by relying on each other and relying on community because those federal funds may not be there but we will be," Swedburg said.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

