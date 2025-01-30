New local business aims to help neighbors

'Run It' aims to tackle any errand you can think of.

Neighbors believe this will lend a helping hand.

Video shows how a mother-son duo is starting a new business.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Owners of a cotton candy business, Fluff N Stuff, run by mother-son duo Tammy and Daniel, is a full-time job during the summer. But now...

"We are posting on Facebook and handing out flyers."

During the winter months, Tammy Kieselat finds other ways to earn a living.

"In the winter, I work Spark, which is Walmart's grocery delivery."

Kieselat tells me that the job is where she found a need.

"A need for errands to be run, especially for seniors."

That led her to start a new business called 'Runn It'.

"Just about anything you want, we can do."

Whether it’s shopping for groceries, dropping off a package, or even giving a ride, Kieselat says they are just a phone call away.

"Laundry pickup, drop-off, we’ll take your pet to the vet."

Neighbors like Pat Brown think a service like this can go a long way.

"Especially with the aging population and the mobility challenges seniors face," he said.

Brown says this is something he and others would use.

"I'm in favor of them. They should try it and see what happens."

For the mother-son duo, they are just happy this new business venture will help lend a hand to those who need it.

"I know that this is needed, and I just want to be able to help somebody who can't get out."

Contact them here:

runnitmi@gmail.com

517-930-3292

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook