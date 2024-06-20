NEW INFORMATION: Search for suspects in Holt Schools suspicious fires

Wednesday at the Holt Business Alliance meeting, Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball shared new information regarding the investigation. He said that they have received phone calls that has helped identify names of possible suspects.

We learned that Chief Ball said that they found graffiti tagging left on the scene.

Video shows the dumpster debris and what is left of the plastic lids.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

You can still see some signs of a dumpster fire here at Washington Woods Middle School in Holt. I'm your neighborhood news reporter Sarah Poulos with new information on the investigation that has law enforcement and school officials pushing for answers.

"What concerns me is we have a group of kids that thinks they got away with three fires."

Concerns were shared at Wednesday's Holt Business Alliance meeting by Fire Chief Brian Ball and Holt neighbors.

Investigators say that between Friday and Saturday morning, just days after the end of the school year, multiple fires happened at Washington Woods Middle School and Horizon Elementary.

"We did get some phone calls."

Fire department officials say those incoming phone calls have helped Ingham County law enforcement identify names of possible suspects.

"We're working together to bounce some names off of who they are."

Something else investigators are working on is graffiti tagging that was left behind, which you can see on the outside of the dumpster.

And while the search for these suspects continues, school officials are searching for answers as to why this happened at all.

"I'm deeply saddened that that occurred in our district."

Holt Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Hornak told me he is deeply appreciative of the first responders who promptly put the fires out and is hopeful that the public will continue to help.

"We need help. We need the public to reach out and help us identify those who were a part of setting the fires."

Authorities are asking anyone with more information to contact Chief Brian Ball or Detective Sgt. Brad Delaney at the Sheriff's Office. In Holt, I'm Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

