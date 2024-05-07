New Information on Holt Boys Basketball Coach Arrest from Court Documents

Video shows picture of Holt Boys Basketball Coach, Muhammed El-Amin who was recently charged with trying to have sexual activity with a minor.

New information from Court Documents about El-Amin.

Holt Public Schools released a statement to Holt families about El-Amin on May Third.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Holt Neighborhood Reporter, Sarah Poulos. We're learning new information Monday about the Holt Boys Basketball Coach charged with trying to have sexual activity with a minor.

Last Thursday, we first learned that the coach, Muhammed El-Amin, was arrested after attempting to meet a 15-year-old girl for sexual acts.

According to court documents I obtained, members from Lansing-Area Law Enforcement Agencies conducted several child sex stings last week by posting an ad to an online prostitution website.

El-Amin allegedly responded to the ad and requested oral sex with what he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

He allegedly agreed to pay $50 cash and a pack of White-Claw Alcoholic Beverages.

Court Documents say officers observed El-Amin arrive at the agreed time and location.

He was placed under arrest and confirmed he was attempting to meet at 15-year-old girl for sexual acts.

I reached out to the district Monday for an update and they referred me to a letter sent to families on May Third.

In the letter, Superintendent Dr. David Hornak said Coach El-Amin is currently on Administrative Leave, and the District said in the letter, "At this point we do not have any information to believe this matter involved district students or occured on district property."

El-Amin was charged with four counts of crimes including sexually abusive activity and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

El-Amin is scheduled to be in court May 17th for a probable cause hearing and May 24th for a preliminary hearing. In Holt, I'm Sarah Poulos, FOX 47 News.

