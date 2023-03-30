New Holt nonprofit provides diapers to Ingham County residents

LANSING, Mich. — Holt Kids is lessening the financial burden for parents keeping more money in Holt residents pockets. They're doing so by providing wipes, diapers and formula to Ingham County families.

Lanisha Wilson started Holt Kids just two months ago. Since it's conception in January 2023, Wilson has been able to service 43 families with the help of the community.

"Whenever I get enfamil, it's like awesome because I can help families I know that I've already helped before that may need help again," said Wilson.

Holt Kids does not have an income requirement for those seeking assistance.

"I know some people who are like, do I have to be low income? Or my daughters not low income. It does not have to be that. I have grandmas that come in and get stuff for their grand babies, things like that I'm willing to help anyone who needs it," said Wilson.

Holt Kids has not only provided essentials to families it serves, it has brought positive impacts to Wilson's life as well.

"It helps me too. I actually deal with a lot of depression, or I did before I started Holt Kids. And I haven't been depressed since I started Holt Kids, so it's helping me too. Everyone's saying that it's great for the community, which I know, but it's also helping me and helping me live a healthier life," said Wilson.

Wilson hopes to expand Holt Kids and provide toys, clothing and other services inspired by other nonprofits in the area like Mason Community Services.

"Once I get my 501(c)(3), Riverview Church has been helping a lot, and they're actually paying for the 501(c)(3), I will be able to get from the diaper bank. I will be able to give families 50 diapers per month once I get all that going, so it'll be a lot more than I can do now," said Wilson.

If you wish to donate, you can do so at one of the April drop-off sites, The Coffee Barrel, Delhi Cafe and Dice Auto Sales. Or, you can contact Holt Kids directly via their Facebook page.

