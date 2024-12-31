Neighbors in Holt hope to see road improvements in the new year

According to Delhi Township leaders, $50,000 is allocated for the Ingham County Road Department.

The 2025 Deli Township budget is here.

Video shows roads on Wesmilmar Drive in Holt.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"As you can see, it's the same that it has been. You can see there's more potholes than there were last time you were here," said neighbor Richard Coe.

Back in October, I met Coe, who told me how frustrated he is with the road he lives on.

"There should be an allocation for side streets or less-traveled roads. This is ridiculous," he said.

He says after the 2025 Delhi Township budget came out, he is hoping that his road will be on the township's to-do list.

"Let's do something about it, finally."

According to Delhi Township Trustee Pat Brown, when the township creates the budget, they look at what every department asks for and try to divide costs up equally between each department.

"We are very diligent about maintaining. We aren't going to go in the red," Brown said.

When it comes to roads, he said, "The concept that the township can fix the roads is a fallacy."

Brown says the township sets aside $50,000 to the Ingham County Road Commission to help address issues in the township.

"The county will say, 'Hey, let's fix this road, McCue Road.' Some of those roads have been fixed."

Though Coe understands the budget process, he feels the amount the township sets aside is too small and believes not many roads would get fixed

"It should increase; it should increase. The state should kick in on it, too. It should be a bigger part of the budget. She wanted to fix the damn roads, so let's fix the damn roads," said Coe.

I reached out to the Ingham County Road Department to see what roads they plan on fixing next year, but they didn’t get back to me before this aired.

