Neighbors in Holt gather to remember lives lost on 9/11

Neighbors gather in Holt to remember the victims of 9/11/2001.

After the remembrance, neighbors made their way to a 'Hero Run'.

Video shows Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball discussing why they put the run on each year.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Remembering victims of 9/11, 23 years later where neighbors came together with local officials to remember victims and raise money for first responders and military veterans.

“We need to remember this day,” said Chief Brian Ball.

Delhi Township Fire Chief Brian Ball was one of thousands who left his neighborhood and went to Ground Zero in New York City on September 11, 2001.

"Really be able to tell that story of history, of what happened, it’s heartbreaking.”

23 years later, Ball finds himself at the Hero Run, honoring those lost that day and each day forward.

“We have lost more in the time between than on that day due to the effects of the response.”

The run brings out about 150-250 neighbors each year.

“It’s part of history, what happened.”

Neighbors say it's important to remember.

"As much bad as is going on in the world right now, it’s great to see the community come together for something that happened 23 years ago."

The run raises money for the 100 Club in Lansing as well as the Wilwin Lodge.

“They offer assistance to families of fallen police, firefighters, EMS, and first responders,” said Ball.

The winner of the run says he wanted to run for the cause.

“For the first responders, those who fought in wars, the veterans—I support all of that and I believe in the cause.”

For Chief Ball, he says it means so much.

“They’re all here to give back to their community.”

