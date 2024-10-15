Neighbors in Holt feel frustration over the condition of roads

Wesmilmar Drive and Meadow Drive in Holt appear to have potholes.

Local leaders say it's up to Ingham County to decide to repair these roads otherwise home owners would have to pay.

Video shows long-time Delhi Township residents outside their home just off of Aurelius Road.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Neighbors in Delhi Township tell me they’ve watched this road here deteriorate year after year.

Richard Coe says they’ve loved living in Holt, but over time, the streets leading to his home have become increasingly rundown.

“My wife Cindy and I moved in here 24 years ago. It’s just unfortunately been neglected and degraded every year.”

The neighborhood has become more and more frustrated by the worsening road conditions.

“I’d say this is probably one of the worst areas here because there’s just no pavement here,” said neighbor Jeff Dymond.

After more than a decade of reaching out to Delhi Township and Ingham County, Coe says he was told by both that it’s up to the residents to petition for repairs. The Ingham County Road Department says that residents must file a petition with two-thirds support, according to documents.

“I was told in writing it would take a petition of two-thirds of residents on the street,” said Coe.

Coe also shared that the cost would be added to property taxes over a 10-year period, with estimates ranging from $12,000 to $15,000 per household.

To learn more, I met with Delhi Township Trustee Pat Brown, who explained that while some county roads do get fixed, priority is often given to those with the most traffic.

“There’s a lot of roads that need to be fixed in this town.”

Neighbors, however, are left hoping for action soon.

“You didn’t buy your house thinking you’d live on a dirt road?”

No, not at all.”

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on X

Like us on Facebook