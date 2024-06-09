Moms Demand Action and Community Activist Organizations Host "Wear Orange" Gathering at Everett High School

Moms Demand Action, Mikey 23 Foundation, People Ready Activating Youth (P.R.A.Y.), Healing Hearts Project, Voices of Color, and Nation Outside all participated in a "Wear Orange" gathering on Saturday.

Recent legislation in Michigan pushed by Moms Demand Action has been put in place, but they say more needs to be done.

Watch the video above to see the message activists are trying to get out ahead of election season.

Saturday, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, the Mikey 23 Foundation, People Ready Activating Youth, and several other activist groups came together to elevate voices for gun safety.

“We’re gathered in love to renew our commitment to each other, to the next generation, to end gun violence.”

Moms Demand Action has championed red flag and secure storage laws, which took effect in Michigan in February. Both laws come on the heels of two mass shootings at Oxford High School in 2021 and at MSU just 15 months later, in February of 2023.

The group says they're pleased the new laws are now in place ...but the groups say work still needs to be done.

“I think when we look at those, we have to make sure they are being implemented and doing what they’re intended to do.”

The Genesee County Prosecutor has already charged multiple people for violating the secure storage laws in two separate incidents in Flint. One incident resulted in the death of a child in May. A second child was injured back in February in another shooting.

The activists say their mission moving forward is to elect lawmakers who will continue to support their cause.

“You know, in two more years, we have a gubernatorial election, two years And a lot of the new Gun Control safeties in our state, which are absolutely fabulous, could change.”

Moms Demand Action says they will continue to push forward with more legislation and activism.

“We still think there’s much work to be done.”

The group now hopes to focus on gun laws around polling places and ballot drop boxes come election season.

As part of the gathering the Mikey 23 Foundation awarded Zachary Barker a $2,500 Scholarship.

