Michiganders are expected to legally bet $47 million on the Super Bowl

Tonight’s game won’t just be won or lost on the field — but also on couches across the country.

With the rise of sports betting apps, legalized gambling is now a major part of many people’s game-day experience. While it can be all fun and games, experts warn there is also a serious side to sports betting.

“I like the feeling of having a friendly wager with my friends,” said Adam Schroeder, a local NFL fan who enjoys putting together parlays, which are bets that link two or more wagers together.

Schroeder places his bets through a sportsbook app and says gambling is simply an added bonus to watching the game.

“It's just nice to sit back and relax,” he said.

However, he acknowledges that some of his friends take it to the next level.

“I also know people on the apps that take it very seriously. They will calculate numbers before they bet.”

To understand the scope of sports betting, I reached out to the American Gaming Association.

“We estimate that Americans are going to bet $1.4 billion on the Super Bowl this year, and in Michigan, we expect about $50 million in wagers on the game,” said Dave Foreman, the group’s vice president of research and data.

Foreman noted that the Super Bowl is the single biggest betting event of the year.

“The most important thing if you're betting on the game is to have a game plan,” he said.

Foreman said betting should be viewed as a form of entertainment. But for anyone who feels it may be getting out of hand, there are resources available.

“If you need tips on how to bet responsibly, we have a website,” he said.

As for Schroeder, he already has his plan — and his bet — ready to go.

“I'd bet on the Eagles,” he said.

