Michigan State Police are investigating the death of 2 Dimondale residents

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating the death of two individuals following a shooting on Cherry Street in Dimondale.

The Eaton County Sheriff's Department issued a shelter-in-place early Thursday morning, which has been lifted. Village of Dimondale Manager Denis Prisk wants residents to know that the incident was isolated and that the village is safe and secure.

Prisk also shared in a statement, "The Village of Dimondale is mourning the loss of life in this morning’s shooting that occurred in our village. Our hearts go out to the family and all of those affected by this tragedy," said Prisk.

MSP shared via Twitter that no additional information is available at this time. There is no threat to the public.

