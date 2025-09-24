Michigan State football captains bring joy to young patients at Sparrow Hospital

LANSING, Mich. — All five Michigan State football captains visited young patients at University of Michigan Health Sparrow Hospital on Wednesday, bringing smiles and creating special moments for children facing medical challenges.

The surprise visit delighted families like Kelly Schafka, whose daughter Quinn is currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

"We were very excited, we were really excited, we were worried because we thought she would have a procedure that overlapped, but it all worked out very well," Schafka said.

Hospital staff noticed the immediate impact of the players' presence.

"It's the most excited we've seen her since she's been here," a staff member said.

• Michigan State football captains surprised young patients at University of Michigan Health Sparrow Hospital with games and activities

• The players engaged children through tic-tac-toe, Uno, and arm wrestling, with one long snapper even painting his nails Spartan green

• Families and hospital staff noted the immediate positive impact, with one patient showing more excitement than she had since being hospitalized

Watch below:

Michigan State football captains brought joy to young patients at Sparrow Hospital through games and special visits on Wednesday afternoon.

The Spartan players engaged with the children through various activities, including tic-tac-toe, Uno, and arm wrestling competitions. Long snapper Sam Edwards even painted his nails Spartan green to connect with the young patients.

"You know that they are going through some things, but just knowing that you played a part in whatever joy they might have felt that day. Maybe that was the joy that they needed to get them through this day," one player said.

The visit provided meaningful connections between the athletes and the community they represent.

"Being a Michigan State football player, to be able to sit down and sort of reconnect and connect with the community and put those smiles on those kids' faces is just really special," a captain said.

Quinn proved she could hold her own against the football players, even beating some of them in arm wrestling competitions, adding friendly competition to the heartwarming visit.

Derrick Mitchell Quinn arm wrestling a MSU football player

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

