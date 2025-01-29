Metro Bowl could face demolition, owner shares hopes for the property

Lansing's Public Safety Committee votes whether to keep or demolish the Metro Bowl property in Southside Lansing.

Video shows the owner making his case to the Committee, asking for more time to either sell or rebuild his property.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighboorhood reporter Ava Moschet, here at the Metro Bowl in Southside Lansing, where no bowling has been done in years. Now, for the first time, we're hearing from the owner on what he wants to do with the property.

It was a location once full of memories for our neighbors, but since it was red tagged in 2021, a 'for sale' sign has stood tall in front of the building.

"So I just want to ask for more time is all...", says Andy Markovic, owner of the Metro Bowl property.

Tuesday, at Lansing's Public Safety Committee meeting, owner Andy Markovic made his case to either sell his property or come up with the funds to rebuild it.

"It takes time to get everything through planning and come up with funding...", said Markovic.

But others believe time has run out.

"It is a hazard, it is a danger to our city," says one public comment at the meeting.

Community members spoke up and said it's time to let go of the property they say is an eyesore to drive by.

"This building needs to be demoed. there is no making it safe," says the same public comment.

"It's become a dangerous property over the years," says Public Safety Chair Trini Pehlivanoglu. She agrees.

"We do have the responsibility to ensure that that property overall is safe," she says.

Markovic says he doesn't want to be responsible for a demolition.

The motion for a show cause hearing was approved on Tuesday.

"The property owner will have the opportunity to present their information, any material as far as advancing or moving forward with their work, to the full council," says Pehlivanoglu.

And if Markovic can't sell the Metro Bowl or rebuild it himself, City Council will soon vote whether or not to demolish it.

In Southside Lansing, I'm Ava Moschet. Fox 47 News.

