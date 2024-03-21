MDOT Interstate 496 Makeover Causes Major Traffic Delays on US 127, Holt Residents Feel the Impact

Video shows Interstate 496 closures and new routes to take with the closures.

Holt residents share the extra time they have to take on their commutes to work due to the construction.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I’m your neighborhood news reporter, Sarah Poulos. Just two weeks ago, MDOT workers filled up Interstate 496 to embark on a makeover of US 127. This has impacted everyone across Mid Michigan, and here in Holt, locals tell me how it's affected them

“I know that a normal commute from Lansing down here to Holt was probably about a 15-minute commute, and now it’s upwards of about 45 minutes.”

“Especially here right where you go around the bridge is crazy.”

Just off the intersection of Holt Rd and N College Rd, ramp traffic is currently impacting people in my neighborhood on their commutes back home.

“About 15 to 20 minutes each time, depending on what kind of day it is.”

Using the intersection to get to and from Lansing is taking extra time, but the detours off the freeway are taking just as long.

“The problem being all the side roads are all jammed up, there’s gridlock everywhere. This is just going to get worse and it’s going to be a problem for everybody.”

The northbound US 127 ramp into Lansing is closed as of now, Dunckel Rd is the closest detour. If you hop back on the highway heading into Lansing, it will bring you to the southbound side, as MDOT has shifted the two lanes together.

“It’s going to be extra time, leaving early, getting home later, trying to avoid the highways altogether.”

Starting next week, on the 27th, another construction project will begin starting on Sandhill/Hagadorn Rd. The detour will include taking Jolly Rd, College Rd, Okemos Rd, or Willoughby Rd. The entire project of US 127 is expected to last through December 2025.

"We use 127 to go up north quite a bit, so this is definitely going to be frustrating at times."

It may be a good idea to head out a little earlier than usual. In Holt, I’m Sarah Poulos, Fox 47 News.

