Local officials give safety tips ahead of New Year's Eve

According to local law enforcement, it is crucial neighbors don't drink and drive.

Be sure to have a designated driver.

Video shows what neighbors that are celebrating the new year should and shouldn't do.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It is our first one, we're pretty excited about it," said Summerlands Brewery owner, Brian Hunt.

Summerlands Brewery, a restaurant in Holt that opened earlier this year, is preparing for the New Year.

"We've been working hard to introduce ourselves to the community, and we're hoping tonight is a great opportunity," Hunt said.

Hunt says though they want neighbors to have fun, it's important to stay safe.

"Keep things in moderation, have fun, but keep things moderate."

According to Lt. Rene Gonzalez, with the Michigan State Police, every single day neighbors are pulled over for drinking and driving, but even more are pulled over on holidays, including New Year's Eve.

"We do see a big issue on that on New Year's Eve and a lot of other holidays," Gonzalez said.

He says over the course of 2023, there were approximately 26,000 alcohol-related traffic arrests. He says to prevent this, it's crucial neighbors pay close attention to how much they consume while celebrating.

"We're looking for impaired drivers. It could be alcohol, drugs, illegal drugs, even prescription medication."

He says neighbors should make a plan ahead of time and have a designated driver.

"Triple A has a great program where, if all other options are exhausted, they will come and tow your vehicle and take you to your residence, so there's no reason to be stopped or arrested for drunk driving."

And back at Summerlands, Hunt says they'll be keeping an eye on customers and are ready to step in to help.

"It's our responsibility to ensure people don't overindulge to a point where they aren't safe, so we step in and help in those situations," said Hunt.

