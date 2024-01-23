Lions playoff football is bringing the bacon to Holt restaurants

The Lions playoff run has brought busines to Mid-Michigan restaurants

Gravity Smokehouse in Holt has some new deals coming this sunday

Watch to learn more about Gravity Smokehouses upcoming deals

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your Holt neighborhood reporter Hannah McIlree here at Gravity Smokehouse and you know what that means, mouthwatering burgers and a front row seat to some Detroit Lions football.

"It can get quite amped up and loud," said Gravity Smokehouse owner Bruce Kring.

And what can you expect it's not every year the Detroit lions make this kind of play off run! But, this exciting run hasn't just brought new life to fans, for neighborhood restaurants like gravity smokehouse it can also bring in the bacon.

"The mid-day games are the best. You get the mid-day games mix that with our tailgate buffet, uh for an all you can eat buffet mixed with football and beer it goes hand and hand together great," said Kring.

And with an influx of hungry lions fans, there's no better time for an all you can eat buffet.

"Anything from your appetizer style foods to side dishes to chicken wings to the brisket to the pulled pork that we have all one it. So yeah you can kinda stagger your way," said Kring.

And to wash it down Kring says they'll have some lions themed cocktails on deck.

"1800 tequila did the lions bottle so we've been running some 1800 lion bottle tequila specials." said Kring.

Usually Gravity smokehouses all you can eat buffet ends at 7 pm but this weekend they're going to extend it for the Lions game.

