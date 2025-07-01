LANSING, Mich. — Lansing residents face rising utility bills as charter changes propose more public meetings with BWL. A Lansing resident is feeling the pinch of rising utility costs as the Board of Water & Light (BWL) bills continue to climb. This comes as proposed charter changes could require more public engagement from the utility's leadership.

Lansing residents are seeing higher utility bills following BWL's rate increases last October.

The proposed city charter revision would require BWL's General Manager to meet with the public quarterly.

Residents will vote on the charter changes in November.

Chris Donaway, a Lansing resident, has been struggling with the rising costs of utilities.

WATCH: Lansing residents react to rising BWL bills amid proposed charter changes

Lansing residents face rising BWL bills after October rate increases, while proposed charter changes would require quarterly public meetings with the utility's General Manager.

"Bills are kind of everything piling up and high board water, and light is a little extra to pay," Donaway said.

His monthly BWL bill has reached approximately $260, following rate increases implemented by the Board of Water & Light last October. Those increases added a 6% hike to electricity costs and about a 9% increase to water rates.

Relief might be on the horizon through civic engagement. Recently, Lansing's charter commission published their proposed revised charter, which includes a requirement for BWL's General Manager to meet with the public at least four times per year.

Donaway believes this change would be beneficial.

"It might be so they can get feedback on the public's opinion and how they feel about the bills going up and whatever they can do to change and make things better for everyone else," Donaway said.

The Board of Water & Light responded to the proposed charter changes with a statement: "If the proposed amendments are approved by the Lansing voters in November, the Lansing Board of Water & Light is prepared to meet all charter expectations."

Derrick Mitchell Could this model improve utility accountability?

Lansing voters will decide in November whether to approve these changes, which are part of a broader update to the city's charter.

Currently, residents already have the opportunity to address BWL commissioners during public meetings.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

