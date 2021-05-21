Watch
Lansing Police need help finding a missing 13-year-old

Chris Lewis, FOX 47 news, 2021
Dejaven Bernard Hopkins
Posted at 11:28 AM, May 21, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Police are searching for 13-year-old Dejaven Bernard Hopkins.

He was last seen in the 4200 block of W. Jolly Rd.

Dejaven is 5-foot-10 inches tall and 160 pounds.

If you have any information about where Dejaven is call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Sarah Willson at 517-483-6813.

